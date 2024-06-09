Recognise the 1971 genocide

Speakers tell first council of ‘Aamra Ekattor’

The new generation is stronger than the freedom fighters and will lead the country forward while preserving the pride, heritage, and heroism of the Liberation War, said Mahbub Zaman, chairperson of Aamra Ekattor, yesterday.

He made the remarks at the first council of Aamra Ekattor, an organisation dedicated to upholding the spirit of the Liberation War, held in the capital.

Zaman said the pride, heritage, and heroism associated with the Liberation War and its victory will continue to grow stronger. To support this mission, "Aamra Ekattor" has been established to pass the national flag to the new generation.

"Our slogan is 'Awaken in the spirit of '71, awaken others'," he added.

During the inaugural ceremony, freedom fighter Hilal Foyezi, chief coordinator of Aamra Ekattor, gave the welcome speech.

Marking 53 years of independence, 53 freedom fighters were honoured by 53 young individuals who have excelled in fields such as literature, culture, sports, science, technology, and travel.

Speaking about the organisation's journey, Mahfuza Jasmine, a member of Aamra Ekattor, said, "Following the glorious path of our past and inspired by the ideals of the Liberation War, we started an informal journey. Our goal is to create a new awakening to build a non-communal, humane, and equitable Bangladesh."

Addressing the organisation's objectives, another member, Tamzid Siddiq Spondon, said one of their major goals is to achieve international recognition of the 1971 killings as "genocide".

He said they have already submitted a memorandum to the United Nations Secretary-General and are actively engaging in international seminars and various movements to pursue this goal.