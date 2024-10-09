Recognise all communities in state reform: speakers

The country's people fought against discrimination for an inclusive country, but now attempts are being made to exclude various groups from state reform, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

"When we talk about inclusion, it must encompass all classes. We fought against discrimination, yet women and indigenous people remain excluded from state reform. Instead, we see fundamentalists and wealthy elites being empowered," said Professor Robaet Ferdous of Dhaka University.

He spoke at an event titled "Constitutional Philosophy of Manabendra Narayan Larma: The July Uprising, State Reform, and Indigenous People's Participation," co-organised by Maurum Journal and IP News at Dhaka University's RC Majumdar Auditorium.

"The entire system is open to authoritarianism. While the anti-discrimination movement may have shifted those in power, the system itself remains unchanged," he added.

Indigenous researcher Pavel Partha, the event's lead speaker, highlighted Larma's pluralistic constitutional philosophy, which seeks to represent all classes, castes, and communities.

"Larma fought against imposing the 'Bangalee' identity as the sole national identity during the drafting of the 1972 Constitution, as it denied the distinct identities of indigenous groups and other minorities," Partha said.

He said Larma's ideas resonate with today's demand for an inclusive Bangladesh.

"Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, and Indigenous communities—together we are Bangladesh. This reflects Larma's philosophy of equality," he said.

Former Dhaka University professor Amena Mohsin emphasised the importance of defining the identity of indigenous people, critiquing the Bangalee dominance imposed on the Chittagong Hill Tracts. She called for reforms to the 1900 Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation, which undermines indigenous rights, and urged addressing the conflicting aspects of the CHT Peace Accord.

Samanta Sharmin, spokesperson for Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said true citizens' dignity in the new constitution requires inclusion of all classes, saying, "Cooperation and peace will be the foundation for building a future Bangladesh."