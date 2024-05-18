Recognise 1971 genocide

Speakers urge the youth to be aware of history, Genocide Museum marks 10th anniversary

Prof Muntassir Mamoon speaks at an event marking the 10th anniversary of Genocide Museum in Khulna yesterday. Photo: Star

The anti-liberation forces oppose preserving Liberation War memorials and genocide relics, but it's crucial for the younger generation to understand their roots, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also called for the international recognition of the 1971 genocide. They said a vested quarter is trying to distort the country's history and urged the youth to remain aware of that.

The event marked the 10th anniversary of Genocide Museum.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the programme at the museum in the morning.

Presiding over the event, Prof Muntassir Mamoon, chairman of the museum, expressed concern that those who don't believe in the country's liberation are being allowed to engage in politics. He shared how people endured brutal atrocities during the nine-month-long Liberation War in 1971.

Trustee Tariq Sujat, while delivering a commemorative speech, highlighted the lack of precise statistics on the massacres during the 1971 war. He blamed lack of collaborative research efforts for this. He shed light on the 10-year dedication of the museum to this end.

State Minister for Culture Naheed Ezaher Khan said it's important for the younger generation to know the history of the war.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is playing a key role in running the museum and the cultural ministry is helping in its operations," she added.

Poonam Mukherjee, PhD researcher of Calcutta University, and Sagar Tarang Mandal, assistant professor of Kalyani University of West Bengal, presented papers at the event.

Dr Chowdhury Shahid Quader, trustee secretary of genocide museum, conducted the programme.

The museum began its journey on May 17, 2014. Initially set up at a rented house in the city's Moilapota area, the museum relocated to its permanent place at South Central Road on February 26 this year on 21-decimal land allotted by the prime minister.

According to the museum authority, its archive has recorded over 18,481 mass killing spots where killings took place, 888 mass-killing grounds, 1,313 mass graves and 1,174 torture cells in 42 districts.

Besides, 192 types of evidence, over 10,000 pictures, 10,300 books on the war, and 2,000 videos are kept here, while 65 memorial plaques on spots of killing and torture have already been set up in and around Khulna city. The museum has also published 148 booklets and 130 genocide torture indexes focused on the killing grounds.

A six-storey building for the museum is being constructed by the Public Works Department in Khulna, under supervision of the Bangladesh National Museum, at a cost of Tk 32.22 crore.