Reclaiming the future: Essential role of folklore in achieving SDGs

In today's rapidly shifting world, where digital disruption and green technologies dominate policy discourse, the study of folklore is often met with skepticism. "What practical relevance does folklore have in this era?" some ask. Yet, amid growing ecological crises, cultural erosion, and social fragmentation, the more urgent question is: What are we risking by neglecting the knowledge embedded in our traditions?

While solutions to global challenges are commonly couched in scientific and economic frameworks, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) recognise a crucial truth: achieving sustainable development demands more than technological innovation or policy reform. It requires a transformation in values, behaviour, community, and identity. This is where folklore becomes not an artefact of the past, but an essential guide to the future.

Folklore as Living Infrastructure

Folklore is too often misunderstood as a nostalgic remnant of pre-modern life. In reality, it is a living, evolving system of cultural memory: an archive of how people have survived, adapted, and made meaning across generations. Through stories, rituals, songs, customs, and crafts, folklore transmits knowledge of the environment, social cooperation, seasonal rhythms, conflict resolution, and ethical reflection.

In this sense, folklore functions as cultural infrastructure: the underlying system of relational knowledge that helps communities build resilience and continuity in times of change. Far from being opposed to innovation, folklore provides the cultural framework within which innovation becomes intelligible, relevant, and sustainable.

Folklore in Action: Contributions to the SDGs

Folklore makes meaningful contributions to several key Sustainable Development Goals, though these contributions are often under-recognised in mainstream policy:

• SDG 13: Climate Action

Generations of oral traditions contain ecological wisdom: locally grounded strategies for adaptation and environmental stewardship. Folklore helps communities interpret and respond to climate variability in culturally coherent and historically informed ways.

• SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Rituals, festivals, and place-based customs reinforce social bonds and local identity: they foster stewardship of public spaces and strengthen community cohesion in rapidly urbanising contexts.

• SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

Traditional craft practices emphasise ecological balance: they utilise locally sourced, renewable, or repurposed materials, embodying circular economy principles long before the term existed.

• SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

Supporting folk-based industries enables culturally rooted livelihoods: particularly in indigenous, rural, or historically marginalised communities. These enterprises empower artisans and sustain economic dignity.

• SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

Folklore safeguards and affirms marginalised cultural expressions: recognising and revitalising these traditions is a form of cultural justice that contributes to reducing structural inequality.

• SDG 4: Quality Education

Storytelling and oral pedagogy cultivate critical skills, such as empathy, ethical reasoning, intergenerational awareness, and systems thinking, which are often neglected in modern education.

• SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

Community rituals, narratives, and healing practices offer psychosocial support: they foster belonging and strengthen mental well-being, especially in contexts of trauma, displacement, or isolation.

Folklore and Development Studies (FDS): A New Interdisciplinary Frontier

In light of these insights, a new academic and applied field has begun to take shape: Folklore and Development Studies (FDS). This interdisciplinary initiative seeks to integrate traditional knowledge systems into global development efforts, reframing folklore not as a cultural afterthought but as a strategic resource for regeneration and adaptation.

FDS brings together scholars, indigenous elders, community leaders, artists, urban planners, educators, and policymakers with a clear purpose: to reimagine development through the lens of cultural continuity and ecological care.

Its key aims include:

• Reclaiming endangered oral traditions and folk crafts linked to ecological knowledge

• Developing culturally attuned approaches to climate resilience and social inclusion

• Bridging academic research with community-based initiatives and local practice

• Advocating for development policies rooted in cultural sustainability and participatory ethics

FDS draws from multiple disciplines: the humanities, indigenous studies, environmental planning, public health, and sustainable design. At its core is a simple but powerful idea: authentic, lasting change begins with cultural understanding.

Craft as Resistance, Story as Strategy

At the heart of FDS lies a fundamental conviction: handmade cultural knowledge—whether expressed through a woven basket, a ceremonial dance, or an ancestral tale—carries vital tools for healing and regeneration.

Working with biodegradable or locally sourced materials, traditional crafts cultivate patience, attentiveness to place, and resourcefulness. These practices challenge extractive economic models and offer sustainable, dignified alternatives rooted in cultural identity.

Likewise, storytelling is more than folklore—it is a social strategy. Stories transmit values, interpret disruption, and articulate visions of collective futures. In times of disconnection, they offer meaning and repair.

Centering Culture in Sustainability

As governments and institutions race to meet the SDGs, one truth must be affirmed: no development model will succeed unless it is rooted in cultural meaning and relational care. Too often, interventions fail not because the science is flawed, but because they ignore the lived realities, values, and voices of the communities they seek to serve.

Incorporating folklore into development is not a rejection of progress—it is a reorientation of priorities. It insists that culture is not a decorative layer, but a generative force: one that informs how people live, relate, and adapt.

A Call to Action: The Folklorist's Moment

To folklorists, cultural practitioners, and community knowledge holders: this is your moment. The systems of meaning you protect and explore are not peripheral—they are the connective tissue of just, inclusive, and sustainable futures.

Let the scientists track planetary systems, let the engineers design climate solutions, but let the folklorists ensure that those efforts are legible to the communities they serve: emotionally resonant, socially ethical, and ecologically grounded.

In a time defined by disruption and transition, we need more than innovation—we need insight. More than data—we need direction. And more than plans—we need meaning.

Perhaps now, at last, the world is ready to listen.

Abdullah Al Mamun, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Folklore at Rajshahi University, Bangladesh. His research explores the intersections of cultural knowledge, urban planning, inclusive and equitable welfare, ecological resilience, and sustainable futures.