Recent violence: PM witnesses damages at Setu Bhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning visited Setu Bhaban to witness the extent of damage caused by recent violence centring the quota reform protest.

She went there around 10:00am and inspected vandalised floors and premises of the building.

Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader and other senior ministry officials were present at that time.

They briefed the prime minister about the vandalism and arson attacks during which many vehicles parked there were set on fire.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed the Setu Bhaban, vandalised many vehicles and motorbikes, and ransacked different sheds and rooms. They later set those on fire.

Around 50 vehicles were torched at Setu Bhaban.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister visited Pongu Hospital (National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation) to see the injured people admitted there.