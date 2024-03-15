Recent Fire Incidents: Make sure safety regulations are strictly followed

ILO urges Bangladesh govt, building owners

ILO has said the recent fire incidents on Bailey Road and in Gazipur illustrate the urgent need for both Bangladesh's authorities and building owners to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations and the meticulous enforcement of building codes to keep workers safe.

In a statement yesterday, the International Labour Organization expressed deep sadness at the tragic loss of life of at least 46 individuals at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road in the capital on 29 February and the gas cylinder fire in residential area in Gazipur on Wednesday.

"The ILO extends its heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and the injured, emphasising the urgent need for improved safety measures, regulatory reforms, and strict enforcement to prevent such tragedies in the future," it said.

The tragic Bailey Road fire, originating from a restaurant, underscores the devastating consequences of lax oversight and inadequate safety measures in commercial buildings, ILO said.

"The absence of fire exits, fire extinguishing systems, and proper evacuation routes, despite prior warnings, has resulted in a staggering loss of life and injuries.

"This serves as a stark reminder that immediate action must be taken to address structural failures, close loopholes in building codes, and prioritise the safety of people in and around buildings."

ILO added that this incident underscores the imperative for an efficient industrial and enterprise safety framework, along with a robust enforcement and training system, to guarantee a systematic approach to mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery from all potential hazards.

Enhanced collaboration and partnerships between government departments, employers, workers' representatives, and civil society are crucial in achieving this goal, it said.

The ILO is actively collaborating the government of Bangladesh and other stakeholders to have a fully coordinated industrial safety framework, ensuring the optimal functionality of the industrial safety units across all sectors to strengthen safety inspections.

The statement said ILO will also support Bangladesh government to update and implement occupational safety and health (OSH) regulatory and policy frameworks and implement the National Plan of Action on OSH.

"By leveraging these efforts, the goal is to enhance safety standards across all sectors, ensuring a safer working environment for all workers in Bangladesh.

"It is our hope that this tragic incident will lead to ownership from all stakeholders to approach the task of addressing safety deficiencies in workplaces across the country with renewed determination and urgency."