Reassess garment workers’ wage: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday urged the government to reassess the declared wage for garment workers, as it was not calculated properly.

In a statement, TIB said although the wage was hiked by 52-56 percent on paper, the actually hike was 25-28.88 percent.

TIB also said if the annual 5 percent increment and current rate of high inflation was taken into account, then the real increment was not 30 percent.

So, taking into consideration the living standard of the garment workers, higher prices of essential commodities in the market and international labour standards, TIB urged those responsible for minimum wage board to reconsider the declared wage.

The wage board originally declared the minimum wage for garment workers on November 7, at Tk 12500, compared to previous amount of Tk 8,000. This was rejected by workers and union leaders and resulted in protests.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of the TIB, said different studies suggest that the declared wage is too scanty for garment workers to live their lives.

Factors like the necessities of the families of workers, country's general wage structure, cost of living, social safety benefits and other related issues have been mentioned in the international labour standards. It is not clear how much of those factors have been considered, he said in the statement.