Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa honoured by CBER

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh, has been awarded an honorary fellowship by the UK Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at Oxford University, said a press release.

He received this honour in recognition of his outstanding national and international contributions to maritime issues.

The award was presented during the 13th International Conference on "Restructuring of the Global Economy (ROGE): Promoting Sustainability," organised by CBER, which took place on August 5-6, 2024, at Oxford University.

At the conference, he also delivered a keynote paper titled "Sustainable Ocean Economy: Bangladesh's Journey on the Roadmap to a Blue Economy".