Speakers tell discussion on his new book

Abul Hasnat was a silent, behind-the-scenes figure in building a nation of rich cultural and literary legacy, said speakers at an event yesterday.

He fought against cultural erosion since his student life, they added, recalling the Kali O Kalom editor's work and life.

Readers will discover a new Abul Hasnat, through his book "Vidyasagar, Jibanananda Das, Neruda, and others", they said at a discussion after launching the book at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Attending the programme, Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman shared his six decade-long association and experiences with Abul Hasnat.

"The writing is excellent in terms of words and sentences. I have discovered a new Hasnat," Matiur Rahman said about the book.

Director General of Bengal Foundation Luva Nahid Choudhury said, "Abul Hasnat was a man of discerning taste... In this book, Abul Hasnat wrote about those he admired and respected."

Prof Morshed Shafiul Hasan said, "I would not be a writer if he were not there, giving me so much space for writing."

"Abul Hasnat, although being a man of few words, was a multifaceted person who would step up when needed, as we saw during the Liberation War," said Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam.

Nasimun Ara Haque, wife of Abul Hasnat, said, "He was a man of strong principles. He never compromised, especially on the question of quality as a literary editor."

Presiding over the programme, Prof Nazrul Islam said all of Hasnat's writings are lively and any reader would understand it easily.