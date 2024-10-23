Reactor assembly completed at Unit-1 of Rooppur Power Plant

It's now ready for key testing stages as project nears physical startup

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has reached a significant milestone in its construction, with the reactor assembly process of Unit-1 now completed.

This achievement brings the country's first nuclear plant closer to the final stage of its physical startup.

Despite steady progress in the physical work, the schedule for power generation from the plant is yet to be finalised due to ongoing preparations, sources indicated.

According to a press release from ROSATOM, the assembly of Unit-1's reactor was completed with the installation of reactor internals, fuel assembly simulators, protective pipes, and the upper unit. Additionally, sensors for the smart automated monitoring system were also installed.

Russian experts from Atomstroyexport, Atomtekhenergo, and Rosenergoatom conducted the assembly work.

"Completion of reactor assembly and preparing for key tests is a critical step to ensure the efficient operation of the future power unit. We are responsible for the safe, uninterrupted, and reliable operations," Alexey Deriy, vice president for projects in Bangladesh at Atomstroyexport, said in the press release.

After the completion of the dummy fuel loading, the reactor is now being readied for its physical startup, said Zahedul Hasan, project director of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

He described this as another milestone towards reaching the final stage of the physical startup at Unit-1.

"The next steps will involve hydraulic testing and a hot run to check the reactor, followed by a power supply check before the physical startup.

"There are a series of tests and checks to be completed before the physical startup of a nuclear plant. We are carefully monitoring each and every step," Zahedul added.

The Rooppur NPP is being constructed with technical and financial assistance from Russia. It will feature two power units with a total capacity of 2,400 MW.