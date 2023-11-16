RCC announces Tk 1,015.34cr budget

Bangladesh
Rajshahi City Corporation yesterday announced a proposed budget of Tk 1,015.34 crore for 2023-24 fiscal year.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton declared the budget at a press conference held at the City Hall of Rajshahi Nagar Bhaban.

Liton, also a presidium member of Awami League, said the budget proposal for 2022-23 FY was fixed at Tk 1,07,19,69,323.

Liton mentioned that the corporation prepared plans for building a smart Rajshahi by 2041.

"Our city of 10 lakh people is known as a green, clean, environmentally friendly, and liveable city. This achievement has been possible for cooperation of the residents and efforts of all including the councillors, officials and employees of the corporation," he said.

