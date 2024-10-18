Razzaque and Sadhan shown arrested

Former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, former home secretary Jahangir Alam and former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque were shown arrested yesterday in two cases filed with Mohammadpur and Adabor police stations.

Sadhan and Jahangir were shown arrested in a case filed for attempting to kill Ismail Kayesh alias Faisal during the quota reform movement on July 19.

Meanwhile, Abdur Razzaque was shown arrested in a case filed over the death of a garment worker, Md Rubel, on Adabor Ring Road on August 5.