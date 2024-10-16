Razzaque and Faruk remanded for 2 days

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque and former civil aviation minister Lt Col (retd) Mohammad Faruk Khan on two-day remand each in separate cases.

Razzaque was remanded in a case filed over the death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, in Dhaka's New Market area during quota reform protests on July 19.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order.

Razzaque told the court that he was not involved with the case. Moreover, he has been suffering from different ailments, including heart disease.

Police arrested Razzaque from Eskaton area on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Faruk Khan was remanded in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 7, 2022.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order.

A team from Rapid Action Battalion detained him from his cantonment residence in Dhaka early yesterday.