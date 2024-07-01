A ray of hope for Koch community

A woman from the Koch community seen busy weaving lefen, their traditional cloth. The photo was taken from Sherpur’s Nalitabari upazila. Photo: Star

People belonging to the indigenous Koch community in Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila feel a sort of relief as they are hopeful getting financial support from the government to keep alive their traditional cloth, locally known as Lefen.

Nowadays, the community could not afford to weave Lefen, a traditional colourful saree for Koch women, due to a rise of prices of essential its materials loke colours and threads.

But now they are happy after getting a chance to make the traditional cloth once again, thanks to the upazila administration for their financial support.

As the traditional sarees are made of coloured threads, it is locally called Rangapati or Ranga Lefen, which is usually three-yard-long. Each Lefen is sold between Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200, depending on its quality and colour.

"Once there used to be a weaving instrument at every house, but now it is beyond their financial capacity to install such tolls at home," elderly Jusuda Koch said.

Romesh Koch, 65, a local resident, said last year Khristhafaer Himal Ritchil, former Nalitabari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), visited the area and assured them to extend his all-out support to revive the traditional cloth.

Sitarani Koch, one of the pioneers working for the survival of Lefan, said their small activities to keep the traditional cloth alive drew the attention of the UNO, who took initiative to include Lefen under a project of the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Funded by the ADP, a tin-shed house has already been constructed, where young people from the Koch community, both male and female, will be given training so that they can lead the tradition in future, she added.

The training programme will start soon after receiving the necessary instruments that includes 11 traditional handlooms, Sitarani said.

While talking, Nalitabari UNO Eleshai Ritchil, who has been continuing the good initiative, said local administration is working for the revival of the traditional item because it is not only a culture of the Koch community but the country as well.

Currently they are allocating Tk 52,000 for each Lefen artisans, the UNO added.

According to the statistics, around 4,000 Koch people live at several villages in Sherpur's Nalitabari, Jhenagati and Sreebordi upazila.