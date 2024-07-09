Rath Yatra Tragedy: Five-member probe body formed

A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the deaths of five people from electrocution during a Ratha Yatra in Seujgari Amtai intersection of Bogura district town on Sunday.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam said the committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner PM Imrul Kayes has been asked to submit a report within 10 working days, reports UNB.

The committee included representatives from police, power division, fire service and civil defence and civil surgeon, the DC said.

OC Saihan Waliullah of Bogura Sadar Police station said the procession was brought out from Iskcon Temple around 5:00pm and when they reached Seujgari Amtala intersection, a fire broke out on the top of the Rath as it came in contact with a high voltage electric wire.

Five people who sat on the top of the Rath got electrocuted while 43 others were also injured.

Meanwhile, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON), Bangladesh also formed a three-member probe body in this regard yesterday.