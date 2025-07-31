Ratan Sen's 33rd death anniversary observed in Khulna

CPB holds procession demanding justice for his killing

The 33rd death anniversary of Ratan Sen, a former presidium member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), was observed in Khulna today.

On this day in 1992, he was killed in broad daylight in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Khulna. Thirty-three years after his assassination, justice remains elusive.

Ratan Sen entered politics under the guidance of his elder brother Mohit Sen while studying at Mohsin High School, said SA Rashid, general secretary of Khulna district CPB.

In 1936, during the visit of James Klugmann, the General Secretary of the World Federation of Democratic Youth, the All India Students' Federation (AISF) was formed, in which Ratan Sen took an active role.

He came into close contact with veteran communist leaders such as Promoth Bhowmik and Bhabani Sengupta, and formally joined the Communist Party after his release from jail in 1942, party sources said.

To commemorate his 33rd death anniversary, CPB Khulna held a rally and red-flag procession at Shaheed Hadis Park at 4:00pm, demanding justice for his killing. Wreaths were also placed at the memorial altar of Ratan Sen in front of the DC office.

Various organisations -- including CPB, Krishak Samiti, Trade Union Centre, Bangladesh Youth Union, Bangladesh Students' Union, Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, Comrade Ratan Sen Collegiate Girls' School, and Ratan Sen Public Library -- paid respects to him.

Born on April 3, 1923, in Uzirpur of Barishal district, Ratan Sen began his education at Daulatpur Mohsin Primary School and passed matriculation from Mohsin High School in 1938.

He later completed his Intermediate from Daulatpur College in 1940 and enrolled in English Honours.

Despite the partition of India in 1947, when his family migrated to India, Ratan Sen chose to stay back, bound by his love for the land and people.

He was a Marxist intellectual known not only for his deep understanding of classical Marxist literature but also for his critical thinking and eloquent discourse on contemporary issues. He served as a member of the central committee of the Krishak Samiti and president of the CPB's Khulna district unit.

Ratan Sen began his professional life as a teacher at Boyarbhanga School in Batiaghata and later became the headmaster of Ajgara High School in Rupsha of Khulna. Over the course of his political career, he spent around 23 years either underground or imprisoned.