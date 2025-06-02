Rangpur violence: JP, SAD trade blame, file cases

A tense situation prevails in Rangpur following an attack on Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader's residence on Thursday night, as JP leaders blamed members of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the National Citizen Party (NCP), who in turn accused JP men of attacking their student programme held nearby that same evening.

During the programme, they were demanding a ban on JP in Rangpur, SAD and NCP leaders said.

A group of people attacked GM Quader's ancestral home, "The Skyview", in the city's Senpara area. The attackers allegedly smashed windows and set fire to a motorcycle parked on the premises.

On Friday night, Arif Ali, a leader of JP's student wing Jatiyo Chhatra Samaj, filed a written complaint at Rangpur's Kotwali Police Station. The complaint named 22 activists of the SAD as suspects in the attack on GM Quader's residence.

The following night, NCP's Rangpur district unit organiser Alamgir Rahman Nayan filed a counter-complaint with the same police station, accusing around 16-18 individuals -- including GM Quader himself -- of being involved in an attack on the students' programme.

Kotwali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Ataur Rahman said the complaints were registered as cases yesterday.

"Legal action will be taken after proper investigation," he said, adding that no arrests had been made yet.

Meanwhile, army personnel from the 72 Infantry Brigade began gathering information regarding the attack early yesterday, as they met with leaders from both the BNP and SAD.

Imtiaz Ahmmod Imty, convener of SAD's Rangpur city unit, and Imran Ahmed, convener of the district unit, met with the army personnel near Payra Chattar in Rangpur city at 12:30am.

"They showed us videos and photos of the incident and asked us to identify if any of our fellow activists were involved. We cooperated fully," Imty told The Daily Star.

About an hour later, Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (north) of NCP, arrived at the scene and talked to Brig Gen Humayun Kaiyum, commander of the 72 Infantry Brigade.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Sarjis accused GM Quader of conspiring with the Awami League to create unrest in Rangpur and demanded a ban on JP.

He later left the area, taking the two SAD leaders with him, according to witnesses.

At around 1:40am, Rangpur city BNP Convener Shamsuzzaman Samu, Member Secretary Mahfuz Un Nabi Don, and district BNP Member Secretary Anisur Rahman Laku also met with the army personnel there.

"They showed us video footage and asked if any of our party members were involved in the attack. We identified one person and assured them of organisational action if anyone is found guilty," Samu said.

Later, Brig Gen Humayun Kaiyum briefed journalists, stating that the army is committed to maintaining public safety.

Anyone, regardless of political affiliation, who is found involved in criminal activity will face legal action, he said.

"We sought cooperation from them (BNP and student leaders) to identify those involved in the attack. With their help, we have successfully identified some individuals. Both groups pledged their full cooperation," he said.

Meanwhile, Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan, at a programme in Dhaka yesterday, demanded the immediate arrest of GM Quader and a ban on Jatiyo Party's political activities.

[Our correspondents from Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon contributed to the report]