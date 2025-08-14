Rangpur mob beating deaths: 8 cops suspended for neglect of duty

Two sub-inspectors and six constables have been temporarily suspended over the mob beating that left two men dead in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur.

Rangpur Superintendent of Police Abu Sayem ordered the suspension yesterday afternoon on charges of neglect of duty.

The suspended policemen are SIs Abu Jobayer and Safiqul Islam; constables Farikud Akhtar Jaman, Dhiraj Kumar Roy, Hasan Ali, Firoz Kabir, Moktar Hossain and Babul Chandra Roy of Taraganj Police Station.

According to district police sources, the eight were on patrol duty during the incident. SI Abu Jobayer, the previous investigating officer of the murder case, has been removed from the probe, and OC (Investigation) Rafiqul Islam of Taraganj Police Station has been appointed as the new IO.

SP Abu Sayem confirmed the suspensions, saying further action will follow a departmental probe report.

The victims were Ruplal Robidas, 48, and his relative, Pradip Lal Robidas, 47. Ruplal worked as a cobbler at Taraganj Bazar, while Pradip drove a battery-powered van.

Around 9:00pm last Saturday, Ruplal was returning home on Pradip's van. When they reached Bottola area in Sayar union, locals stopped them and, suspecting them of van theft, beat them to death.

Police arrived at the scene during the mob beating but left without rescuing the two men from the mob.

On Sunday noon, Ruplal's wife, Maloti Rani Robidas, filed a murder case with Taraganj Police Station against 700 unidentified people. Police later arrested four suspects identified from video footage.