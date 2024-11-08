Rangpur medical gets new director

Brigadier General Ashiqur Rahman has been appointed as the new director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

A notification regarding the appointment was issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Brigadier General Ashiqur has been deputed to the position, with his employment transferred to the Health Services Division. He assumed his position on Wednesday, said the notification.

Anwarul Islam, the director of the RMCH, also confirmed it.