Rangpur man uses social media to help people become self-sufficient

Md Morshedul Haque was an NGO worker in 2014, when his work brought him face to face with the stark face of misfortune. He saw a bedridden man who was injured while working in a brick kiln. He eventually found out that the man had developed bedsores. An airbed would help him recover, but his family was unable to afford the Tk 3,000-4,000 to buy it.

"This made me feel bad. Even though I didn't have that amount of money with me at that time, I shared this story with some colleagues. A couple of them came forward in support, and then, out of curiosity, I posted about it on Facebook. Then more people came forward, and we were able to buy the airbed and give him some extra money too," Morshedul recounted while speaking to The Daily Star.

Since then, Morshedul has done much more to help those in need in and around his locality in Badargonj, Rangpur.

Photo: Courtesy of Md Morshedul Haque

"Over time, a lot of people have started to trust me, many depend on me. I posted on Facebook about infant twins some months ago. The doctors had suggested milk formula for them, as the mother's breast milk was not sufficient. The father is a day labourer, so they were worried about how to afford this. At first, I arranged help to buy the milk for them, but after some time, once they [the twins] started having other food and stopped being given milk formula, their health started to deteriorate. The mother contacted me again, and I posted on Facebook once more to raise the money and bought them 17 packs of milk formula," he said.

On his Facebook page, a video is posted with him holding the two children, and speaking to their mother, explaining what to do next.

Morshedul is still an NGO worker, currently employed as an enterprise development officer at Manobik Shahajyo Sangstha. He has gradually developed his understanding of how to make individuals self-sufficient, and he uses that knowledge to decide whom he will be able to help.

"If I see someone and think they need help, at first I just collect information on them and try to understand what they might need. Then I take their permission and post about them on Facebook. People see these posts and come forward to help. I try my best to not handle cash and to deliver the exact thing that is required to help these people. But that is not always possible and in those cases, I receive the cash and buy the things they need. I maintain full accountability and provide vouchers to the donors," he said.

Photos: Courtesy of Md Morshedul Haque

Working alongside people with a view to helping them become self-sufficient has taught Morshedul the importance of following up and keeping tabs on the people he has helped.

"So far, most of the work I've done has been with people within my network, to ensure that I can follow up with them. I try to avoid the ones I can't follow up with as those instances have led to bad experiences. I remember raising funds to build a house for someone in Kurigram, but once the funds were ready, the owner of the house wouldn't allow construction."

Working in an area of the country where many NGOs are actively trying to alleviate poverty among the local population, Morshedul is also wary of individuals who are stuck in the cycle of loan repayments, rendering them incapable of climbing out of their misfortune.

"When I'm planning on helping a person become self-sufficient, I consider whether the person has defaulted on NGO loans, as it is a serious threat. Many people will take the help given to them and use it to pay back loans instead of working towards making sustainable improvements to their lives," he said.

According to Morshedul's observations, the reason behind people becoming loan defaulters is the fact that many NGOs compete in these regions and individuals end up borrowing sums of money that are too large.

"If the NGOs maintained a collaborative database of who was providing loans to whom and the size of those loans, it would be beneficial," adds Morshedul.

Once he feels confident that he can help a person become self-sufficient, Morshedul engages with them to find the best way to help them.

"If someone with a family or dependents comes to me for help, I talk to them, and I try to find out their weaknesses. Then I look at their strengths, their skills, and try to analyse what would be good for them," he said.

Based on these conversations, he tries to formulate value chains for the people he wants to help. He cited the example of finding out about the demand for shopping bags in Saidpur, and how he helped some individuals by arranging sewing machines for them through donors from Facebook.

Nur Banu, 26, is one of those people. A resident of Radhanagar union of Badargonj, her family was struggling with two young boys as her husband had no income. The sewing machine she had rented was taken away by its owner, and Nur Banu was in dire straits. She heard about Morshedul and contacted him. He got her the necessary help through Facebook.

"Now I sew bags for a living. I make around Tk 200-250 per day, which helps pay for my children's education as well as my personal expenses. I pray that Allah is with Morshedul bhai always," she told The Daily Star.

Md Tahinur Haque, around 40 years of age, is another recipient of Facebook users' generosity realised through Morshedul's work. He is a van driver from Bishnapur union of Badargonj, and his van was stolen from a mosque during taraweeh prayers.

"Someone working at the madrassa adjoining the mosque connected me to Morshed bhai, who arranged a battery-run van for me so I could continue working. I am doing well now. My income is between Tk 300-500 per day," said Tahinur, while speaking to The Daily Star.

Md Morshedul Haque can't say for certain how many people he has been able to help with his work, but estimates that it may be in the thousands so far. In terms of plans for the future, he said, "I work with a handful of young volunteers. I want to inspire them to help me with my work and do similar things themselves."