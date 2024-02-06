Bangladesh
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Dinajpur
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Rangpur finally gets city bus service

OUR CORRESPONDENT, Dinajpur
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:00 AM

In a bid to ease inter-city transportation for locals, a bus service has been initiated in Rangpur City Corporation.

The service was inaugurated by Md Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, yesterday, after a decade since the formation of RCC in 2012.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The first vehicle started its journey from CO Bazar area in the afternoon.

Initially, two buses of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation will ply between CO Bazar and Satmatha Mor, hitting the breaks at several designated stoppages, where passengers can avail the tickets.

Mentionable, over four lakh residents of the city are fully reliant on rickshaws and battery-run three-wheelers for inter-city communications.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘুমধুমে বাংলাদেশ-মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে সারা দিনে যা ঘটল

বান্দরবানের নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি উপজেলার ঘুমধুম সীমান্তে ওপারে মায়ানমারে সেদেশের সরকারি বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহী আরাকান আর্মির মধ্যে চলা সংঘর্ষ থেমে থেমে আজ সারা দিন অব্যাহত ছিল।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত কবে শেষ হবে, তা নির্ধারণ সম্ভব না: আইনমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification