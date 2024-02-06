Rangpur finally gets city bus service

In a bid to ease inter-city transportation for locals, a bus service has been initiated in Rangpur City Corporation.

The service was inaugurated by Md Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, yesterday, after a decade since the formation of RCC in 2012.

The first vehicle started its journey from CO Bazar area in the afternoon.

Initially, two buses of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation will ply between CO Bazar and Satmatha Mor, hitting the breaks at several designated stoppages, where passengers can avail the tickets.

Mentionable, over four lakh residents of the city are fully reliant on rickshaws and battery-run three-wheelers for inter-city communications.