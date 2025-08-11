Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Rangamati
Mon Aug 11, 2025 05:52 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 05:59 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rangamati mother hands over child to state care after alleged attempt to sell her

Mon Aug 11, 2025 05:52 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 05:59 PM
Our Correspondent, Rangamati
Mon Aug 11, 2025 05:52 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 05:59 PM

A seven-year-old girl from Rangamati has been placed in a government care home after her mother, reportedly driven by extreme poverty, attempted to sell her at the Banarupa market last week.

Kajal Talukder, chairman of the Rangamati Hill District Council met the child's mother this afternoon and with her consent, arranged for the girl to be placed in the government-run Shishu Paribar, overseen by the Department of Social Services.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The mother and child are from Rajasthali upazila.

Mohammad Omar Faruq, deputy director of the Rangamati Social Services office, confirmed that they had taken custody of the child and would ensure her welfare.

He added that the district council had traced the family after the incident surfaced online.

"She will now live at the children's home, attend school, and all her needs will be met jointly by the district council and the social services department," Faruq said, adding that the council would also cover the cost of medical treatment for the child's ailing mother.

On August 8, the mother allegedly brought her daughter to Banarupa market to "sell her." Locals intervened, after which news of the incident spread widely on social media.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

টানা ৫ বছর ধরে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত চিনি কলগুলোর লোকসান ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বেশি

২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছরে লোকসান ছিল ৫৫৬ কোটি ৩৪ লাখ টাকা। সে তুলনায় গত অর্থবছরে লোকসান কিছুটা কম।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইহুদিদের পবিত্র দেওয়ালে গণহত্যাবিরোধী গ্রাফিতি

২০ মিনিট আগে