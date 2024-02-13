Ranga, Enayet re-elected as president, general secy of BRTOA

Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Khandaker Enayet Ullah have been re-elected as the president and secretary general respectively of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association (BRTOA).

They were elected at the biennial council of the association held yesterday at the capital's Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), said a press release today.

Haji Alauddin was made executive president of the association for 2024-2026 session, it reads.