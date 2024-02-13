Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 13, 2024 05:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 05:58 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Ranga, Enayet re-elected as president, general secy of BRTOA

Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 13, 2024 05:53 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 05:58 PM

Mashiur Rahman Ranga and Khandaker Enayet Ullah have been re-elected as the president and secretary general respectively of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association (BRTOA).

They were elected at the biennial council of the association held yesterday at the capital's Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), said a press release today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Haji Alauddin was made executive president of the association for 2024-2026 session, it reads.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

একুশে পদক ২০২৪ পাচ্ছেন যারা

বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অবদানের স্বীকৃতিস্বরূপ দেশের ২১ নাগরিককে একুশে পদক ২০২৪ দেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে সরকার।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রকল্প বাস্তবায়নে অহেতুক কালক্ষেপণ যেন আর না হয়: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X