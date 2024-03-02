RANCON launches Proton X90 in Bangladesh

Plans to start production of Proton cars by end of 2024

RANCON Cars Ltd has launched two variants of Proton X90, the mid-sized sports utility vehicles in Bangladesh's market, said a press release.

RANCON, as the exclusive distributor and manufacturer for Proton vehicles in Bangladesh, will initially import and retail the car.

Later, the company will invest in a manufacturing line to locally assemble Proton vehicles in Bangladesh, said the release after RANCON officially unveiled the Proton X90 at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel.

Haznah Md Hashim, high commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh; Dr Li Chunrong, chief executive officer of PROTON; and Romo Rouf Chowdhury, group managing director of RANCON Holdings Limited, were present at the event.

"PROTON is confident that RANCON Holdings is the perfect partner for us to be successful," said PROTON CEO Dr Li Chunrong.

Founded on May 7, 1983 to spearhead Malaysia's economic development and lay the foundations for the local automotive industry, PROTON, in 2017, began to place its cars globally in its aim to become a global automotive brand.

RANCON said the Proton X90 boasts a 48V mild hybrid system, which includes a 1.5L turbocharged engine, co-developed with Volvo, a Swedish automaker, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and enhancing overall performance.

RANCON will retail two variants of the Proton X90 -- the 6-seater Flagship variant retailing at Tk 49.90 lakh and the 7-seater premium variant retailing at Tk 45.90 lakh -- at its showrooms in Dhaka and Chattogram.

RANCON will offer a warranty of five years or 150,000 km (whichever comes first) with six free after sales services.

The company will also be providing authorised after sales service and ensure genuine spare parts in its own authorised service centres in both Dhaka and Chattogram initially, said the press release.

At the event, Group Managing Director of RANCON Holdings Romo Rouf Chowdhury said RANCON has already invested US $100 million in its own Industrial Park in Bangladesh with plans to start local production of Proton vehicles at the facility by the end of 2024, with a target to significantly reduce the retail price.