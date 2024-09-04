Rana Flowers joins as new UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh

Rana Flowers, the newly appointed UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh, presented her credentials today to Touhid Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at his office in the capital.

Flowers officially assumed her duties as the UNICEF Representative on August 5.

During her meeting, Flowers reaffirmed UNICEF's strong support for advancing the right of every child in Bangladesh. In her role, she will provide strategic leadership to UNICEF's efforts to improve essential social services for children, including child health and nutrition, water, and the protection of child rights.

"This is a crucial time for Bangladesh. My heart is with the countless children, young people, and families affected by the recent violence, as well as those impacted by the cyclone and recent flooding," Flowers said.

"UNICEF's work is driven by a passion for and commitment to children's rights, underpinned by a belief in the dignity and potential of every child and young person. Working hand in hand with the government, private sector, long-time partners, and with children and adolescents, there is much to build on, and significant work still to be done," Flowers added.

Under Flowers' leadership, UNICEF will continue to support the interim government in mapping out and delivering both short and long-term changes. UNICEF's efforts will bridge urgent humanitarian support for those most impacted by the cyclone and flooding with ongoing development work.

An Australian national, Rana Flowers brings over 35 years of experience in international development, child development, and policy advocacy. She has previously served as UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Mongolia, and Belize.