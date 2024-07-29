Ramshackle iron bridge poses serious risk

The ramshackle iron bridge on the Basanda river in Jhalakathi Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

A large number of heavy vehicles use the iron bridge on the Basanda river in Jhalakathi Sadar lupazila every day, posing serious risk of accidents.

Moreover, many locals also cross the age-old iron-structure bridge regularly risking their lives.

Locals said the iron bridge on the Basanda river has been in an awful condition for years, much to the sufferings of thousands of people including students.

Meanwhile, in order to keep vehicular movement through the bridge active the authorities concerned repair it almost every week as the iron plates of the deck often displaced due to plying of huge number of heavy vehicles, they added.

Different types of vehicles like bus, trucks and covered vans from different areas of Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Khulna and Jashore use the vulnerable bridge to go to Jhalakathi, Barisal, Patuakhali and Barguna.

Dhaka-bound passenger buses from Jhalakathi's Sadar, Rajapur and Kathalia upazilas, Pirojpur's Kawkhali, Bhandaria and Mathbaria upazilas and Barguna district headquarters also ply through the bridge every day.

According to Jhalakathi Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the iron-structured bridge on Barisal-Jhalakathi-Pirojpur-Khulna road was built nearly 40 years ago, during the reign of former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

But it has remained in an awful condition for the last 10 years due to lack proper renovation work, locals alleged.

During a visit to the area last week, this correspondent saw several red-flags have been placed in the middle of the rundown bridge after several plates of its deck were either displaced or badly damaged.

The concern authorities even hung a signboard on the eastern side of the bridge, describing it risky.

"The lone iron bridge over the Basanda river is virtually unfit for vehicular movement now," rickshaw puller Mohammad Badal said.

"We have to face serious difficulties while crossing the risky bridge as its deck is badly damaged," said Hiron Howlader, a three-wheeler driver.

While talking, one of the local residents Mojibur Rahman said they often find RHD authorities repairing the vulnerable bridge almost every week, but it doesn't last long.

Contacted, Jhalakathi RHD Executive Engineer Shahriar Sharif Khan said they have already completed the design work of a 130-metre-long girder bridge in place of the old one.