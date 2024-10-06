Ramakrishna Mission now says it will hold Kumari Puja

The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka will hold Kumari Puja during the Durga Puja festival this year, according to a press release.

The decision was made after a meeting between Army officials and the authorities of the Math and Mission yesterday.

Earlier, it was reported in different media that Kumari Puja might not take place this year due to concerns about the country's overall situation.

However, the mission has decided to proceed with the traditional ritual.

Kumari Puja involves the worship of a prepubescent girl as the living embodiment of the goddess Durga. The young girl is adorned with new clothes and floral ornaments.

The practice, rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures, particularly the Puranas, symbolises the divine energy and purity of the goddess.