Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 11, 2024 06:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 07:24 PM

Bangladesh

Ramadan begins tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 11, 2024 06:53 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 07:24 PM

The holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims engage in self-purification through fasting and abstinence, begins in the country tomorrow as the new crescent moon was sighted today evening.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair.

After the meeting, secretary, religious affairs ministry Md A Hamid Zamadar revealed the information to the The Daily Star.

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.

The government has already set the office timing for the holy month of Ramadan -- from 9:00am to 3:30pm -- for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions.

All these offices will remain open from 9:00am to 3:30pm with a break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zohr prayers during the month.

Taraweeh prayers will begin from tonight.

