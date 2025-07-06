Rakhine cremation grounds shrink amid encroachment in Patuakhali, Barguna

Indigenous leaders allege political favouritism in land allocation schemes

Cremation grounds of the indigenous Rakhine community in southern coastal districts of Patuakhali and Barguna are increasingly being encroached upon by local influential individuals, alleged community leaders and rights activists.

During visits to four cremation sites -- Kalachanpara and Mumbipara of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, and Laupara and Thakurpara in Barguna's Taltali upazila -- on Sunday and Monday, The Daily Star found evidence supporting allegations of illegal occupation.

Community leaders said 20 out of 27 cremation grounds in Patuakhali and all 13 in Barguna have been either partially or completely encroached upon.

In Laupara, nearly 30 decimals of land from a 1.5-acre cremation ground have reportedly been taken over.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

Two adjacent decimals -- labelled as government land -- were also allocated under the Mujib Year housing scheme to Abu Soleman, a Saudi expatriate and local mosque imam, allegedly through political backing.

Locals said the semi-pucca house was approved by former Sonakata union council chairman Sultan Farazi, who also served as the environment and forest affairs secretary of the former Taltali upazila Awami League, violating regulations that reserve such houses for landless families only.

Currently, Soleman's distant relative Naimur Rahman is living in the house.

"I have been living here for three months. I don't know how the house was allocated to Soleman," he told this correspondent.

Mongthaw, a 91-year-old leader of the Rakhine village, said, "Our community has lived here for 250 years. The house now blocks our traditional cremation rites, which we used to perform in that very land."

Another resident, Chingthamong, alleged that although only two decimals were officially allocated, the family has occupied six.

Photo: Sohrab Hossain/Star

Current Union Pariishad Chairman Yunus Farazi acknowledged that his predecessor made allocations based on political loyalty.

Former chairman Sultan was also reportedly involved in securing the allotment.

Former UNO SM Sadiq Tanvir, under whose tenure the house was handed over, said, "All allocations during my term were verified on site. The allotment may have been approved before I took charge and implemented during my period."

At Thakurpara, part of the cremation ground has been excavated by locals.

"Of the 74 decimals officially recorded for cremation, only 15 decimals remain with us," said village leader Mongchowen.

"People have also dug ponds, constructed homes, and set up bamboo groves on our land," he said.

One of the alleged occupiers, Dulal Mridha, claimed his father had legally bought over 13.37 acres from Rakhine residents back in 1950.

"If any part of the land is proven to belong to the Rakhines, I am willing to return it," he said.

In Kalapara upazila's Mumbipara, Nazir Ahmed built a tin-shed toilet on cremation land two years ago and now frequently grazes cattle there.

"No one objected when I built the toilet. If they now want it back, I will remove it," he said.

Hangchinse, 57, said their cremation ground has shrunk from 90 decimals to just 30 due to land grabbing.

In Kalachanpara, 20 decimals of cremation ground were allegedly excavated by local resident Jalal Mistri to raise the level of his homestead two years ago.

"Now the rest of the cremation land remains submerged during the rainy season," said village leader Ongchachung.

Jalal, however, denied the claim. "Others have taken soil from there to build houses or make clay ovens. I haven't taken any land," he said.

Caritas is running a project under its Integrated Development Programme for Disadvantaged Indigenous and Marginal Communities to protect land rights of the Rakhine people.

"We're creating awareness and offering legal support. The Rakhines are more informed today," said Mongthinjo, head of the programme's advocacy team.

Adivasi Forum leader Mongmya said his organisation has supported 112 land-related cases for the Rakhine community in Patuakhali and Barguna since 2007.

"We've won all of them and helped reclaim about 840 acres," he said.

"Right now, each family has around three ongoing cases," he added.

Kalapara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rabiul Islam said, "We haven't received any formal complaints about cremation land being grabbed. If we do, we'll take immediate action. We've already built two concrete homes for Rakhine families in Noapara and are planning to do more. We are committed to resolving issues facing the Rakhine community."

In this regard, Kalapara Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-land) in Patuakhali Yasin Sadeq said, "There have been no written complaints to me regarding the encroachment of the land of the Rakhine's cemetery. We consider any issue concerning the Rakhines with great importance. We will investigate the matter of their cemetery land being encroached upon and will take appropriate action soon."