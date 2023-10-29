Rakhine community demands justice

People of the Rakhine community formed a human chain in Taltali, Barguna, yesterday, demanding a speedy trial of the case filed for the killing of Notha Aung.

They said Notha Aung, 75, was killed by his rivals following a land dispute in 2017. However, even after six years the investigation remains incomplete.

They alleged that a local influential group has been threatening members of the Rakhine community in various ways to grab their land, including graveyards and croplands. Consequently, many Rakhine people have left the country with their families, and many of them live in a state of insecurity.

The hour-long programme, chaired by Rakhine Social Development Organization General Secretary Mongchin Thanh, was addressed, among others, by Jowen Joy, the case's complainant, Kheching Mong and Mong Thanh Cho.

On June 22, 2017, police recovered the body from Notha in Namishepara, Taltali upazila. Two days later, his granddaughter Jowen Joy filed a murder case with Taltali Police Station, which was later transferred to the CID for investigation.

Contacted, Abul Kalam Azad, additional superintendent of police (CID) in Barguna, said the investigation will be completed soon.