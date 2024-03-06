Rajuk starting 10-day inspection for fire risks

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) will be conducting a 10-day inspection across eight zones to identify buildings at risk of fire hazards, said Rajuk Chariman Anisur Rahman Miah.

The comments came during a views exchange meeting with the City Development Journalist Forum Bangladesh.

Inspectors of Rajuk will inspect buildings which are at risk of fire hazards and submit a report within 10 working days and will also warn those violating fire safety regulations.

Anisur also said that they will put banners on building that are at risk.

If the owners, who are in violation of fire safety rules do not make changes even after the warning, then they will face action from Rajuk, said Anisur.

A survey conducted after the fire at Siddique Bazar last year found that 683 buildings were using their basements to store flammable items, violating rules. Rajuk issued several warnings and notices, but most of them did not fix the issue, the Rajuk chairman noted.

We have decided to issue another notice to clear their basements within the next seven days. We will check again and if rules are still being violated, action will be taken, he added.

Responding to a question about 350 schools that are at risk of fire, identified by the Fire Service and Civil Defense, Anisur said they will be obligated to set up a separate steel staircase for emergency exit, like the ones used in garments factories. Later, school authorities will have to shift from residential buildings to their own location.

Regarding confusions around the definition of "high-rise", the Rajuk chairman clarified that they have already spoken with the Fire Service and Civil Defence to make a uniform definition for the term, which will be incorporated in the amendment of the Building Construction Rules-2008, which is in its final stage.

Speaking on unapproved buildings in Keraniganj, the chairman said they would be taking actions against them through drives.

Chief town planner of Rajuk Md Ashraful Islam urged architects and engineers to file written complaints through Rajuk against buildings that are violating rules.

Regarding approval of building plans, Ashraf said that building owners would have to take approval for all four plans -- structure, electric, sanitary and plumbing -- to get approval. Earlier, they would only have to take approval for the structure plan.