'Rajshahi sweet betel leaf, Jashore date molasses' get GI status

The industries ministry has published journals by giving geographical indication (GI) status to three more products -- nokshikantha from Jamalpur, date molasses from Jashore and sweet betel leaf from Rajshahi.

A gazette will be published around two months after the publication of the journal, according to the officials at the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks.

If there is any objection, it can be raised within that timeframe, the officials said.

In that case, the final approval will be given through a gazette after dealing with the objections, they said.

With the three, Bangladesh has so far declared 31 items as GI products, including Jamdani sari, hilsha fish and muslin fabrics, the industries ministry said in a press release.

The move of registering nokshikantha, date molasses and sweet betel leaf as GI products came just a week after the government published journal of Tangail Sari for the same recognition following a public outcry over India's recognition of Tangail Sari.

On January 31, India published a journal declaring 'Tangail Saree of Bengal' as their GI product.

The recognition was given based on an application from the West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Co-Operative Society Limited.