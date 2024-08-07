Rajshahi city councillor among 4 held while fleeing country

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained four people, including Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) ward councillor Md Rajab Ali and his associate Nazmul Hossain, while fleeing the country.

Two other detainees are RCC Accounts Officer Nizamul Hoda and Sajib Halder, son of Sunil Halder of Notun Bandura village in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka, said a press release issued by BGB today.

According to the press release, Rajab and Nazmul were detained from Darshana ICP in Chuadanga while Nizamul from Sonamasjid ICP in Chapainawabganj, and Sajib from Benapole ICP in Jashore.

BGB also said some corrupt and miscreants are trying to flee the country. In such a situation, BGB patrols and intelligence surveillance have been increased on the border so that no one can flee the country.

The BGB also requested all to help with information by calling +8801769-600682 and +8801769-620954 to prevent fleeing through the border, added the release.