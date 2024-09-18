Raisul Huq Bahar’s death anniv today

Today is the sixth death anniver-sary of AKM Raisul Huq Bahar, a freedom fighter and journalist.

Bahar was born on April 1, 1952 at Companiganj, Noakhali.

He died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the port city on September 18, 2018.

Bahar was a guerilla commander and led many operations including Kaibalyadham Railway Bridge Operation at Pahartoli, Chattogram in the 1971 Liberation War.

Before joining journalism in 1972, he was an accounts officer of Chattogram Port. He was the Chattogram bureau chief of The Daily Star (2010-2015).

He also served the Suprobhat Bangladesh and Dainik Purbokone as associate editor.