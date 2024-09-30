Raising age limit for govt jobs: Protesters vow to continue sit-in until demands met

Several hundred job seekers demanding an increase in the age limit for government jobs have vowed to continue their sit-in in front of the residence of the chief adviser until their demands are addressed.

The protesters, who began gathering at 10:00am today, have been calling for the maximum age limit for government job applications to be raised from 30 to 35 years.

At around 1:15pm, the demonstrators took up their position in front of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus' residence, seeking a direct meeting with him to present their demands.

Rasel Mahmud, one of the protestors, said, "We want to meet with the chief adviser and place our demand to him. If we get assurance from him that our demand will be met today, then we will withdraw the sit-in programme."

"We are not interested in meeting with anyone except chief adviser sir. We hope that he will listen to us soon," Rasel added.

Referring to the age issue, the protestors questioned the rationale behind the current limit. "If you can be the chief adviser of the state at the age of 70, why can't we sit for government exams after the age of 30?" they asked.

Earlier in the day, the group assembled in front of the Shahbagh National Museum before making their way to the CA's residence. According to witnesses, police fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, but they regrouped and continued their protest.

As of 4:00pm, the protesters remained outside the residence, awaiting a response.