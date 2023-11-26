Raise voice against child marriage, harassment: speakers tell youths

Youths should raise their voice for building awareness against child marriage, gender-based violence and sexual harassment, said the speakers at a programme today.

They came up with the remark at a Youth Festival organised by the Right Here Right Now (RHRN2) project of Brac's Social Empowerment and Legal Protection (SELP) Programme in the capital's Krishibid Institution, said a press release.

The programme was arranged to engage bright young minds in conversations on child marriage, gender-based violence, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender equality.

Addressing the function, Brac's Senior Director for People, Culture, and Communications, Moutushi Kabir said, "In the educational or social environment in which we grow up, we are not informed about the right to question, especially when it comes to sexual or reproductive matters."

"It is nice to observe your open-mindedness in posing questions here. By questioning your rights, you contribute to the potential for change. Without such questioning, how can progress occur? How can an equitable world be established?" she viewed.

First Secretary - Human Rights, Humanitarian Affairs and Gender of Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Jan Swillens said, "The contemporary world extends beyond national borders; we are, in fact, global citizens. This means that our ideas and initiatives have the potential to instigate change not only within our country but also on a global scale."

Md Masudur Rahman, National Coordinator, RHRN Bangladesh Coalition, stated, "We have provided direct leadership development training to almost 1,000 young individuals. Additionally, we have collaborated with 25,000 students across various secondary and higher secondary schools, offering training to enhance their awareness of gender equality and address issues related to sexual harassment."

Several rights activists and civil society members were present at the function.