Raise age ceiling for govt jobs to 35yrs

The Ministry of Education has proposed increasing the age ceiling for entering government service from 30 to 35 years.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury recently forwarded a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration outlining the proposal.

Public Relations Officer MA Khair confirmed the information to The Daily Star last night.

The letter stated that the age ceiling for various government, non-government, semi-government, nationalised, and autonomous institutions is 30 years.

However, students and job seekers have been demanding to raise the age limit for job applications to 35 years.

In 2018, the Awami League election manifesto acknowledged the issue and stated that the government would take realistic and justified measures to increase the age limit for entering government jobs, considering merit and skill.