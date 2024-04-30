Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:59 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Raise age ceiling for govt jobs to 35yrs

Education ministry proposes public admin
Staff Correspondent
Tue Apr 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 02:59 AM

The Ministry of Education has proposed increasing the age ceiling for entering government service from 30 to 35 years.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury recently forwarded a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration outlining the proposal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Public Relations Officer MA Khair confirmed the information to The Daily Star last night.

The letter stated that the age ceiling for various government, non-government, semi-government, nationalised, and autonomous institutions is 30 years.

However, students and job seekers have been demanding to raise the age limit for job applications to 35 years.

In 2018, the Awami League election manifesto acknowledged the issue and stated that the government would take realistic and justified measures to increase the age limit for entering government jobs, considering merit and skill.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শিক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|সরকারি চাকরি

সরকারি চাকরিতে আবেদনের বয়সসীমা বাড়াতে শিক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়ের চিঠি

‘শিক্ষামন্ত্রী মহিবুল হাসান চৌধুরী নওফেল সম্প্রতি এই চিঠি পাঠিয়েছেন।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রাত ৮টার পর শপিং মল-বাণিজ্যিক প্রতিষ্ঠান বন্ধের আহ্বান বিদ্যুৎ বিভাগের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification