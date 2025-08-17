Rainy morning turns chaotic as some Dhaka areas face waterlogging

A heavy spell of rain submerged several parts of Dhaka this morning, causing immense suffering for commuters.

As the sudden downpour triggered severe waterlogging, commuters faced immense difficulties in different place including Mirpur, Shewrapara, Kazipara and Dhanmondi.

Major roads became impassable, leading to hours-long traffic congestion since morning.

Photo: Chaitanya Chandra Halder

Photographs from Shewrapara and Kazipara show floodwater rising up to the height of footpaths, forcing pedestrians to wade through dirty water. Rickshaws and rickshaw vans struggled through the submerged streets.

The waterlogging also caused severe traffic congestion from early morning, with vehicles stuck in long queues for hours. Many drivers and rickshaw-pullers struggled to navigate through submerged roads, adding to the chaos.

Office-goer Oishi Roy, who lives in Mirpur-2, said she struggled to reach her office in Farmgate.

Photo: Samiha Zahin

"There were no rickshaws available from my home to the Kazipara metro station due to waterlogging. I, along with others, walked through knee-deep water. After finding a rickshaw halfway, I still couldn't reach the station as all vehicles were stranded on the road, so I had to walk again," she said, adding that she was late for work.

Another office-goer, Shreyoshi from Mirpur-13, faced severe delays while driving her private car. "I started from home around 10:45am and reached my office in Karwan Bazar around 12:45pm. I was stuck in traffic in Mirpur 10, Kazipara, and Shewrapara," she told The Daily Star.

Parents also faced difficulties in dropping their children at schools due to the morning rain.

Although the skies cleared later in the morning and sunlight returned, stagnant water lingered on the roads. Traffic pressure only began to ease gradually by afternoon, while daily life in the affected areas remained disrupted.

According to BSS, Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi & Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued in the morning.