Rains to continue till tomorrow

Bangladesh Meteorological Department in its forecast yesterday said heavy rainfall is likely to continue for two more days till tomorrow due to active monsoon.

The forecast also warned of possible risk of landslides in hilly areas of Chattogram division.

Rainfall amounting 44-89 mm are likely to occur at places across Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions due to a likely formation of a low-pressure over Bangladesh adjoining north of the Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours from 9:00am yesterday, said BMD.

Light to moderately heavy rain with thunder, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur at most places in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, at many places in Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions, and at a few places in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, while heavy rain is likely to occur in some places, said the BMD bulletin.

While monsoon typically lasts from June to mid-October, saw unusually high rainfall this year.

Meteorologists warned that the monsoon may persist longer than usual this year, raising concerns about potential flooding in the country's eastern and southern regions, as well as the possibility of cyclone formation in coming weeks.

Additionally, active monsoon conditions with formation of deep circulating clouds over the north of Bay of Bengal and adjacent regions could result in gale-force winds impacting coastal ares and sea ports, leading to the issuance of local warning signal number three for Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra.

Fishing boats and trawlers in north of the Bay have been advised to stay close to the coast and exercise caution until further notice.

Bangladesh experienced 46 percent more rainfall than average in August and 33 percent above normal levels in September, the bulletin added.