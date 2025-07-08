Bangladesh
Star Online Desk
Tue Jul 8, 2025 03:31 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 04:36 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rainfall likely to intensify across Bangladesh over next five days

Tue Jul 8, 2025 03:31 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 04:36 PM
Star Online Desk
Tue Jul 8, 2025 03:31 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 04:36 PM
Heavy rainfall
Star file photo

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has warned of increasing rainfall across the country over the next five days, beginning from today.

According to the weather bulletin, a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas, along with an active monsoon over the southern part of Bangladesh, is expected to bring widespread showers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Starting from 9:00am, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to affect many regions, particularly Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said the met office.

Heavy rainfall
Read more

Heavy rain likely across Bangladesh for 5 days

It also said rainfall may intensify in those areas, with very heavy showers forecast in parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram.

Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions might as well experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

Temperature might go through slight fluctuations during the day and night, though overall conditions are expected to remain relatively stable.

Furthermore, the BMD also forecast an increase in rainfall activity beyond the five-day period.

Related topic:
rain forecast for BangladeshRain In Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

rain forecast in Bangladesh

Rain likely over the next four to five days

2w ago

Depression in Bay triggers rainfall, disrupts nationwide commute

1m ago
ডেঙ্গুতে মৃত্যু
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪২৫

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গুতে মোট ৫১ জন মারা গেছেন।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

কক্সবাজারে আকস্মিক বন্যায় তলিয়ে গেছে অন্তত ৮০ গ্রাম

১৩ মিনিট আগে