Rainfall likely to intensify across Bangladesh over next five days

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has warned of increasing rainfall across the country over the next five days, beginning from today.

According to the weather bulletin, a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas, along with an active monsoon over the southern part of Bangladesh, is expected to bring widespread showers.

Starting from 9:00am, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to affect many regions, particularly Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said the met office.

It also said rainfall may intensify in those areas, with very heavy showers forecast in parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram.

Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions might as well experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

Temperature might go through slight fluctuations during the day and night, though overall conditions are expected to remain relatively stable.

Furthermore, the BMD also forecast an increase in rainfall activity beyond the five-day period.