Rain offers brief respite, but affects commute

Dhaka residents experienced a welcome break from the persistent heat yesterday afternoon as light rainfall swept through the city, offering a cool reprieve.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) recorded a modest one millimetre of rainfall from 3:15pm to 6:00pm, according to meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque.

Haque said that March through May is the pre-monsoon season, a time when approximately 18% of the annual rainfall occurs.

"Light to moderate rains are expected to continue over the next three days," he added.

However, pedestrians and commuters faced challenges as parts of roads and sidewalks were flooded, complicating travel plans.