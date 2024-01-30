Rain likely in several parts of country today

Light to moderate rain is expected at a few places over the Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions over the next three days starting today, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The weather may remain mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, said yesterday's weather bulletin.

Night temperatures may rise slightly, and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.

Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions, as well as Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal, and Bhola districts, and it may abate from some places, read the bulletin.

The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur while the highest temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.

The minimum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius.

This season's lowest temperature, 5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Panchagarh on Sunday.

Temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius are considered mild cold waves; 6 to 8 degrees Celsius are moderate cold waves, and less than 6 degrees Celsius are severe cold waves.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning.