Rain likely in parts of country in 24hrs: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes in Dhaka and all other divisions of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a met office update.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

All maritime ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No.3 during the period.

Cox's Bazar experienced the highest 74 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am.

The country's highest temperature 34.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Srimangal of Moulvibazar district over the past 24 hours till 6pm on Saturday while the lowest temperature 23.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Bandarban till 6:00am today.