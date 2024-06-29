Rain likely as low pressure area forms in the Bay

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rainfall in all divisions, including the capital, over the next 48 hours, beginning at 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a met office bulletin yesterday.

A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay and adjoining areas. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Bihar, centre of the Low and thence northeastwards to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over north Bay.

Panchagarh logged the country's highest rainfall of 51mm in 24 hours till 6:00am yesterday.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 37.5 degrees Celsius over 24 hours till 6:00am yesterday while the lowest temperature was in Madaripur at 23 degrees Celsius.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country in the next 48 hours beginning at 9:00am today.