Rain likely to drench country: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers across all divisions of the country, including Dhaka, in the 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are expected in several areas of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, and in one or two locations across Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Some areas may also experience moderately heavy rainfall," said a met office update.

The country's highest 15mm of rainfall was recorded in Rangamati in the 24 hours till 6:00am.

Meanwhile, a mild heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Rangamati, Feni and Brahmanbaria and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

The country's highest temperatures were recorded in Sylhet at 38.3 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday while the lowest temperature 24.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandarban till 6:00am today.