Rain likely in Dhaka, Khulna divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts varied weather patterns across the country, with rain or thundershowers expected in several divisions, including Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, and Chattogram.

As per the Met office's weather forecast for 72 hours from 9:00am yesterday, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Khulna and Dhaka divisions, with intermittent showers predicted in Rajshahi, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions.

In other parts of Bangladesh, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry, with partly cloudy skies.

The report also warns of moderate to thick fog over river basins, with lighter fog likely in other areas.

Night temperatures are likely to increase slightly and day temperatures to decrease slightly across the country.