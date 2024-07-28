Rain likely across the country: BMD

The Met office yesterday predicted light to moderate rain across the country in 24 hours till 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said a bulletin issued by Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, as well as over Tangail, Sylhet, and Chuadanga districts. It may abate is some areas.

The day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The low pressure area over North Bay and adjoining area intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Northwest Bay. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, centre of the Well-Marked low to Assam across Southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over North Bay.