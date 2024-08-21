Rain likely across country in next 72 hours: Met office

The country may experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers across the country with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls at different places over the next 72 hours commencing 9:00am today, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 193mm of rainfall was recorded in Sitakunda in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.