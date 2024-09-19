Rain likely across country, heatwave in some parts

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," according to BMD's latest weather bulletin.

In addition, a mild heatwave is currently sweeping through the Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions, as well as the districts of Tangail, Kishoreganj, and Naogaon, which may persist.

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 37.5 degrees Celsius in Rangpur, while Sandwip saw the highest rainfall with 54 mm in the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today.

Besides, monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay,