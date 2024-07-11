Rain increases flood woes in the north

After their home in Phulchhai upazila of Gaibandha got inundated in the ongoing flood, Rafiq and his wife Rabeya had no other option but move to a higher ground. They were seen waiting for a boat to rescue them and whatever could be salvaged yesterday. Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

With the ongoing flood already making the lives of Kurigram residents miserable, more downpour further added to their woes.

"As floodwater inundated our house, five of us in the family left for the embankment on Tuesday with our belongings, two cattle, three goats and some hens to seek shelter there. Since then, we have been living under this polythene wrapped shanty. The rains make it very hard for us to live in this condition," said Amena Bewa, 68, of Rajarvita village on Brahmaputra's shoal in Kurigram's Chilmari upazila.

"The floodwater is not receding, so we cannot return to our house. We have to struggle to find pure water for drinking, sometimes treading the floodwater for miles to find a source. We have no food. There is no work in the area. No one has come to us with any assistance or relief yet. Who knows how long our miseries will continue," she added.

Amena's neighbor Kohinoor Bewa, 70, echoed her.

Amena and Kohinoor are not alone. Several hundred families had to take shelter on BWDB dam in Chilmari upazila and are going through a similar ordeal.

Amid the flood and rains, there is an acute lack of work for labourers, leaving many of them unemployed and struggling to remain afloat with their families.

"Our house is submerged under four feet of water. There is no work in the area, no food in our house, and no assistance came from government or private initiatives. We are in dire straits," said Ayub Ali, 60, a day-labourer from Putimari village of Raniganj union.

"I took a loan of Tk 3,000 from a local, but how long can we survive with such a meagre amount?" he added.

Golam Ashek, chairman of Ramna union parishad, informed that of the 4,000 flood-affected families in his union, only 600 got relief assistance of 10kg rice from the government.

Manjurul Islam, chairman of Raniganj union parishad, said only 300 of the 5,500 flood-hit families in his union received government relief.

Contacted, Minhazul Islam, UNO of Chilmari, said they are trying to tackle the flood situation with the government's relief allocation.

Vast stretches of croplands, along with houses and educational institutions remain submerged in the district, affecting at least 1,35,939 people in nine upazilas.

So far, 397 tonnes of rice, Tk 21,85,000 cash, and 21,330 packets of dry food have been distributed among flood victims in the district, according to officials.